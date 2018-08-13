Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock worth $642,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 101,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $6,029,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,855 shares of company stock valued at $36,835,999. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock opened at $50.61 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

