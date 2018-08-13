Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will post sales of $132.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.73 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $112.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $518.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.80 million to $520.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $599.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $587.10 million to $610.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $129.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 176,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,844. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

