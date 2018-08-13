Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,007 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 734.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of SPS Commerce opened at $94.02 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $853,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,406.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,600. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

