Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.01 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 211,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks opened at $268.85 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $311.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.39, for a total value of $1,263,486.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $13,937,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,520 shares of company stock valued at $37,030,246. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.