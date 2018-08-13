Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) and Metro Bank (MBNKF) Financial Analysis

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 16.47% 14.98% 1.44% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 0 1 3 0 2.75 Metro Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Metro Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.23 billion 0.85 $939.07 million $0.69 11.51 Metro Bank $344.86 million 9.98 N/A N/A N/A

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

