Baader Bank Analysts Give Jungheinrich (JUN3) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.00 ($41.86).

Jungheinrich opened at €32.04 ($37.26) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a twelve month high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

