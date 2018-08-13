Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €46.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($38.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.19 ($49.06).

DWNI opened at €41.99 ($48.83) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

