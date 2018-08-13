B. Riley Weighs in on Southern Copper Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Southern Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Southern Copper’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Shares of Southern Copper opened at $45.31 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 93,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Southern Copper by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 194,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

