B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ArQule, Inc. (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for ArQule in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ArQule’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

ARQL opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $595.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.85. ArQule has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArQule by 156.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,226 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ArQule by 770.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ArQule by 405.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 192,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ArQule news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $5,179,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $28,330.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,330.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

