B. Riley Comments on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $7.04 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,190.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

