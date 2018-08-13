B. Riley Analysts Give Global Net Lease (GNL) a $24.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Global Net Lease opened at $21.72 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

