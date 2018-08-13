Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,889,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,759,000 after buying an additional 629,102 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 907,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTA. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

AXTA opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $149,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $11,843,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,124.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,919 shares of company stock valued at $16,105,411. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

