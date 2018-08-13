Avnet (AVT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 51.7% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Avnet by 10.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,897,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 254,220 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avnet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

