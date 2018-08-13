Aviva PLC Sells 3,499 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,669,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,011,000 after buying an additional 13,763,034 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,243,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,223,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,154,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,709,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies opened at $22.09 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

