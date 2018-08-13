Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.39. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $29.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $683,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

