AutoNation (AN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $2,027,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,272.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $69,206.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,189. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

