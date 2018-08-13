AutoNation (AN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.
Shares of AN stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.
In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $2,027,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,272.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $69,206.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,189. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.