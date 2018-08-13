Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Increased by NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.4% of NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 10,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,253,528 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,374,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,803,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,700,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 513,984 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,732,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $997,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.21.

Shares of Autodesk opened at $134.85 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 296.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

