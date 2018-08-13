Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 476.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,596 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 10,083.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,528 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $146,374,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $71,803,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 43.3% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,700,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 513,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $49,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk opened at $134.85 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 296.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

