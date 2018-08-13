Aurubis (NDA) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.73 ($88.06).

Aurubis opened at €64.30 ($74.77) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a fifty-two week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

