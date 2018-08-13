Atonomi (ATMI) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io and LATOKEN. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $166,437.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015769 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00287378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00183205 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000137 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.