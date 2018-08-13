ATMCoin Market Cap Tops $0.00 (ATMC)

ATMCoin (CURRENCY:ATMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One ATMCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00030486 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ATMCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ATMCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ATMCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000319 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00260782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00167371 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012392 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATMCoin Coin Profile

ATMCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. ATMCoin’s official Twitter account is @atmcoinoficial . ATMCoin’s official website is www.atmcoin.com/website/inicio

Buying and Selling ATMCoin

ATMCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bits Blockchain. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATMCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

