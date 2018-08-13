Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Air Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 48.960232867974 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide traded down $0.45, hitting $60.15, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,002. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $666.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $340,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

