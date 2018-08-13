At Home Group Inc (HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III Sells 32,308 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 32,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,130,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lewis L. Bird III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $938,822.28.

NYSE HOME traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. 25,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,712. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOME. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

