Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $958,000 in Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Stock

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuronetics stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Neuronetics Inc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

