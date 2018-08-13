Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $4.70 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (INSM)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Insmed accounts for about 4.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Insmed worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,159,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 755,004 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management II LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 967,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 918,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 419,602 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,533,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Insmed opened at $22.22 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.08. equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

