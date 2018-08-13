Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Given a $11.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We use a sum-of-the-parts approach, which ascribes a $440M risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) to the AST-OPC1 program in AST-VAC programs in NSCLC and prostate cancer. Our model involves a 70% probability of success and 16% discount rate for AST-OPC1 in SCI. The total projected firm value is $700M. This translates into a price per share of $11.00 given about 65M fully-diluted shares outstanding as of end-2Q 2019.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Asterias Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

AST opened at $1.75 on Friday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AST. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.