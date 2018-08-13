Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on August 29th

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of AGO opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $503,709.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

