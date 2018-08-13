ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.01

News stories about ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 49.8593243822922 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ASLN traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,300. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

ASLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

