ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1,318.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00935019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002824 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014536 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

