Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $132,375.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at $967,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

