Arnhold LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,488,000. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for about 2.4% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after buying an additional 575,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,948,000 after buying an additional 374,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,637,000 after buying an additional 258,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $132,165,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price (up from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.51.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,252.51 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $880.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

