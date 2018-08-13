Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

Media coverage about Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Armstrong World Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.5753739602058 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries opened at $68.05 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $103,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,722,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

