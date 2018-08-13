ARK Investment Management LLC Has $22.44 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.79% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $22,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 199,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California opened at $4.40 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 100.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

