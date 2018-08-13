Arionum Price Hits $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Arionum has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $2.84 million and $28,576.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.04800045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.05 or 0.08947119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00917939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.01478888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00205759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.02475383 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00312996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

