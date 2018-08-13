Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,054,609,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,648,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $854,724,000 after buying an additional 593,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,667,000 after buying an additional 875,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,715,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,137,000 after buying an additional 172,921 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5,724.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,536,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 3,475,477 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners opened at $71.76 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.957 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

