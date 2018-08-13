Aries Wealth Management Has $3.36 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $161.86 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

