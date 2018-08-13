Argus Analysts Give Illumina (ILMN) a $372.00 Price Target

Argus set a $372.00 price objective on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.53.

Illumina stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,790. Illumina has a twelve month low of $189.15 and a twelve month high of $341.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $2,677,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,683,439.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,381 shares of company stock worth $12,338,431. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Illumina by 3,088.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 492,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,387,000 after acquiring an additional 476,848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 75.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,886 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,394,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 21,172.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 193,936 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,297,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,200,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

