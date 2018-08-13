Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) President Acquires $118,800.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan C. Jaen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,521. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

