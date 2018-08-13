Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arcos Dorados earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.9609130210262 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Arcos Dorados traded down $0.08, reaching $6.72, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,667. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Arcos Dorados declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

