Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Arch Capital Group opened at $30.22 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $161,067.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $940,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,108 shares of company stock worth $1,600,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

