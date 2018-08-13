Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Insider Ernst Heinen Sells 4,628 Shares

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) insider Ernst Heinen sold 4,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $23,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,020 shares in the company, valued at $865,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ernst Heinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Ernst Heinen sold 2,674 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $13,771.10.

Aratana Therapeutics opened at $5.14 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.02. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,486 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

