Aramark (ARMK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of Aramark opened at $40.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.69. Aramark has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%. analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 201.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,319,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,946,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,404,000 after purchasing an additional 838,390 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $21,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 87.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 566,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,673,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,485,000 after purchasing an additional 529,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

