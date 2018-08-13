Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,406 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 1.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Aptiv worth $39,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,505,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 468,631 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.1% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.24.

In related news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.