Apptio Inc (APTI) Insider John C. Morrow Sells 8,750 Shares

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) insider John C. Morrow sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John C. Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, John C. Morrow sold 729 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $23,102.01.

On Thursday, May 31st, John C. Morrow sold 6,628 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $211,830.88.

Shares of Apptio opened at $35.44 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Apptio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of -0.17.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Apptio’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apptio by 134.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter worth $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter worth $178,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

