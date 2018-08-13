Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Upgraded by Wellington Shields to Buy

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wellington Shields from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies traded up $0.70, hitting $72.90, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,803. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $53,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $270,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $142,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 302,972 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

