Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will announce $16.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.42 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $16.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $66.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.75 million to $66.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $71.65 million to $73.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Crawford purchased 363,500 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Newton purchased 72,727 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $399,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 440,772 shares of company stock worth $2,424,246. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,239 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

