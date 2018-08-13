Aperio Group LLC Sells 89,126 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,126 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $520,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,900 shares of company stock worth $2,555,790. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International opened at $21.43 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

