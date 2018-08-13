Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 191,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,131,000.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma opened at $58.23 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

