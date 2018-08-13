Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zions Bancorp worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,318 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,650,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after buying an additional 442,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,681,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after buying an additional 424,655 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 432,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after buying an additional 380,543 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,355,000 after buying an additional 356,369 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider David E. Blackford sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $359,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca K. Robinson sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $341,903.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,921. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.06 on Monday. Zions Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.