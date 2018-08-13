Apergy (APY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Apergy (NYSE:APY) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apergy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4346409103644 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Barclays started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Apergy opened at $43.23 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apergy has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apergy news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

